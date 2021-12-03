Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil Purchases 60,000 Shares

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

