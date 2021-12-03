Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

