Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 278.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $223,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,914 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 192,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

