Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.12 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.28 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

