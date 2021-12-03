Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.51 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

