Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.