Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,054 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

