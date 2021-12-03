Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.