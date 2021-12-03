OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.13).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 500.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 486.45. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

