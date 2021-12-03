OST (OST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,372.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $47,372.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

