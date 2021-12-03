Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

