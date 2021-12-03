Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

OVCHY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

