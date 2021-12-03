Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVID. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.