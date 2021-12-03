Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.59. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 3,784,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,252. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 3.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

