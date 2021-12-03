Oxygen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $964,230.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $109.57 million and $964,230.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,278,586 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

