PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.55.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,070,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

