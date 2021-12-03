PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

