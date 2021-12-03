Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 107,064 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

