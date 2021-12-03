Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,359 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $470.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

