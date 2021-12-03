Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

