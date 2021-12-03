Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $467.27 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.