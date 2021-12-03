Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $355.84

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.84 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.52). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 96,604 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.72. The company has a market capitalization of £432.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

