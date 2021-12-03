PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Head to Head Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78% CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.06 -$1.24 billion $4.95 8.73 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.50 -$615.30 million $6.86 6.94

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 8 1 3.00 CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than CIT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats CIT Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

