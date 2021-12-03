PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 40,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.