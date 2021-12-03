PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 141,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 792,736 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get PAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.