Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.