Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,671,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,736 shares of company stock valued at $26,512,747. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.