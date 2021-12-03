Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Banner worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 224.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

