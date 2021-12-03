Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.33 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

