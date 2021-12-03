Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Green Dot worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock worth $26,113,543 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

