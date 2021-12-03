Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,317 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 76.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 459.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 834,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.77 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

