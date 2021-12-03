Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 40,152 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.05 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

