Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 45,679 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,679 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

