Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $22.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

PK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 84,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

