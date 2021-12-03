Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.76

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 224.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

