PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Sells $14,602.46 in Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Antonino Ciappina sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $14,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Antonino Ciappina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PARTS iD alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,983 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $4,898.01.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,321 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $3,355.34.

On Monday, November 22nd, Antonino Ciappina sold 2,488 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $6,618.08.

ID stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

ID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PARTS iD by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.