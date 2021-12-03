Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 313.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

