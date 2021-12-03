Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of PDCO remained flat at $$29.78 during midday trading on Friday. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

