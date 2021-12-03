Paul F. Deninger Buys 900 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,557.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,974. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in EverQuote by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

