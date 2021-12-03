Paul Stockdale Acquires 12,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale bought 12,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,584.79).

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.87. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

