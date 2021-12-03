PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.32.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PYPL opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.83. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

