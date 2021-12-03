Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

