Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $6.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the highest is $6.41 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $29.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,017. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

