Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,810.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $65,810.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 63,710,368 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

