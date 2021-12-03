People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $17.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

