Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Buys $99,876.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perrigo by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perrigo by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 222,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perrigo by 5,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.