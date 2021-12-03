Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 89,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. Perrigo has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

