Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.82

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 86665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

