Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.82

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 86665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
