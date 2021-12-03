Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

11/24/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

11/19/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

WOOF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

