Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 257,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

